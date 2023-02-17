Prudential PLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

