Prudential PLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Amgen by 690.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 44,836 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Down 2.4 %

Amgen stock opened at $234.22 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.