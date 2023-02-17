Prudential PLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after purchasing an additional 504,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

