Prudential PLC Purchases 16,182 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $172.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

