Prudential PLC Purchases 17,126 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $10,070,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,231,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,592,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $283.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

