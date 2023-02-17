Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys New Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $5.32 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Farfetch Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.