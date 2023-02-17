Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 350 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF opened at $103.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.25.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

