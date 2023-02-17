Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 800 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,812,000 after buying an additional 1,959,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

