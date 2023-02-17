Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.74

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.74 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.07 ($0.10), with a volume of 9348048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.12).

Purplebricks Group Stock Down 18.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

