Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issued By Griffin Securities

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $194.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.25. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.