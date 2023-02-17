Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for GXO Logistics, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

NYSE GXO opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,273.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

