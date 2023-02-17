Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Issued By KeyCorp

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRK. Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRK opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

