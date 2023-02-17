Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Decreased by Analyst

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Aptiv’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $120.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $145.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

