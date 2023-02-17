Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mainstreet Equity in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mainstreet Equity’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mainstreet Equity’s FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MEQ stock opened at C$138.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$120.49. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$104.00 and a 12-month high of C$154.36.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$4.34. The company had revenue of C$47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.37 million.

About Mainstreet Equity

(Get Rating)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.