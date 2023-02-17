Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mainstreet Equity in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mainstreet Equity’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mainstreet Equity’s FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$4.34. The company had revenue of C$47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.37 million.
About Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.
