Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.29.

Qualys Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $116.78 on Monday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Institutional Trading of Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,879 shares of company stock worth $1,715,774. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Qualys by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 237.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 68.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

