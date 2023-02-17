Quantfury Token Price Hits $10.03 on Top Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $100.25 million and $113,987.73 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $10.03 or 0.00041443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00418784 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.66 or 0.27740989 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.99560138 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $81,797.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.