Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.75

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 5655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
Rand Worldwide Trading Up 3.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.
Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.
About Rand Worldwide
Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rand Worldwide (RWWI)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.