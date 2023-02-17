Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.75

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 5655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Rand Worldwide Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.