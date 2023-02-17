Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RANJY opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.40.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

