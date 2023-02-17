Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Randstad Stock Performance
Shares of RANJY opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.40.
About Randstad
