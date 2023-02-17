Rarible Hits Market Capitalization of $31.85 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00008909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and $409,726.73 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00425808 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,985.45 or 0.28204490 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.