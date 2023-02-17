Rarible (RARI) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.98 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. Rarible has a market cap of $29.98 million and approximately $295,146.36 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00008623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00426966 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.01 or 0.28283031 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

