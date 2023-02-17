Raymond James Trims Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Target Price to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.75.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PDS opened at $62.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

