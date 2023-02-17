Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Trading Down 6.4%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 5,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

