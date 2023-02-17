Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDFN. Truist Financial lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 3,298,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,195. Redfin has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $913.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

