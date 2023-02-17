Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on RDFN. Truist Financial lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.
Redfin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 3,298,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,195. Redfin has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $913.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redfin (RDFN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.