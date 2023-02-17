Redrow’s (RDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 610 ($7.40) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.86) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.59) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.06) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 466 ($5.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 548.44 ($6.66).

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 509 ($6.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 881.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.11. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 611.40 ($7.42).

Redrow Cuts Dividend

About Redrow

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

