Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CEO Lisa Palmer Sells 15,180 Shares of Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.9 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

