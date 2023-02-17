Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.24. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $35.36.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,541.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,190. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.