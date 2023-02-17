Request Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Request has a total market cap of $112.75 million and $5.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028582 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00217837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11191511 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $6,419,905.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

