Research Analysts Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

GNRC stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

