Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $267,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.