RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh Sells 4,944 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.3 %

RNG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 3,800,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $155.39.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RingCentral by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 110.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About RingCentral

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.