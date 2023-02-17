RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading Down 4.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 11,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 65,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
RIV Capital Company Profile
RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.
