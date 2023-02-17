Robert W. Stallings Buys 3,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,266. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Texas Capital Bancshares

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

