Robert Watkins Buys 500,000 Shares of Carnaby Resources Limited (ASX:CNB) Stock

Carnaby Resources Limited (ASX:CNB – Get Rating) insider Robert Watkins bought 500,000 shares of Carnaby Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$225,000.00 ($156,250.00).

Robert Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carnaby Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Robert Watkins 400,000 shares of Carnaby Resources stock.

Carnaby Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Carnaby Resources Company Profile

Carnaby Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara Gold projects covering an area of approximately 442 square kilometers located in the Mallina Basin; Greater Duchess Copper-Gold projects located in Mount Isa Inlier, Queensland; and Yilgarn Margin Copper-Gold projects located in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnaby Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnaby Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.