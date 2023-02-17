Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

