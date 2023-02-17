Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ SGH opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SMART Global by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 27,108 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 49.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth $188,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.