Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

