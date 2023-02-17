Roth Mkm Boosts Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Price Target to $15.00

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

Revelation Biosciences stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Revelation Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

