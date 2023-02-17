Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,625 ($19.73) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.10) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.55) to GBX 1,990 ($24.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,987.86 ($24.13).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,905 ($23.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £33.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3,030.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,912 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,880.61. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,494 ($18.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

In related news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.85), for a total value of £121,752 ($147,793.15). In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.82), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($64,035.93). Also, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.85), for a total value of £121,752 ($147,793.15).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

