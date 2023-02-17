Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 123,083 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,083 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of HCA Healthcare worth $186,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,896 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,344,000 after buying an additional 238,557 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 290,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,255. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

