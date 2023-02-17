Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,981 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $48,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after buying an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,884,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 328,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.73.

In other Eversource Energy news

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

