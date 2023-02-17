Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 13,618 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.26. 2,218,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,727. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $391.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

