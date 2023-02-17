Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 158,439 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 618,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 158,439 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Stryker worth $125,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYK traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.49. 244,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

