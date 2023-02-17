Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,286 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $108,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.65.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HD traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

