Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 44,886 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,329,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,886 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $168,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.15. 3,721,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,867,948. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

