Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $37.24 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,894.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,018,732.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,894.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,933 shares of company stock worth $14,453,463 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

