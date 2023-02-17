RS Group (LON:RS1) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 950 ($11.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($15.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.87) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.75) to GBX 820 ($9.95) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RS Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,116.67 ($13.56).

Shares of LON RS1 opened at GBX 1,002 ($12.16) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 940.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 983.08. RS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($9.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,778.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

