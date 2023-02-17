RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Trading Down 3.2%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German TV broadcasting activities. The Groupe M6 segment composes multimedia group which composes television, radio, and digital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.