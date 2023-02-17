Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 100,000 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen makes up about 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 2.45% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $37,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 49.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 210,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 60.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

