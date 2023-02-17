Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 922,579 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922,579 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $354,637.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of KNSA traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Stories

