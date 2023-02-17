Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $10.62 Million in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,516,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,619,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 2.12% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $965,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 212.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 281,359 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.65. 413,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $315.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

